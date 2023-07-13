UTICA — The Utica Lions are currently taking orders for peaches and pears. Peaches are$48 for 20 pounds or $25 for 10 pounds. Pears are $38 for 20 pounds or $20 for 10pounds. You may call one of the following to place an order: 402-5342330, 402-534-4791, 402-534-2281, 402-6411151 or 402-641-0841 before July 28. Delivery is expected mid-August or early September.
Utica Lions taking peach and pear orders
