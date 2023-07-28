UTICA — The Utica Lions Breakfast will be held on Sunday, July 30 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Utica Senior Center. Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, rolls, fruit and beverages will be served. A free will offering will be taken.
Utica Lions Breakfast
