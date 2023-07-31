Use caution when making political prediction

To the editor:

It seems that the education bill (LB 753) may become a divisive issue for Nebraskans.

I hope that the issue of a petition to put the issue on a ballot would not be divisive. Signing a petition to put it on a ballot does NOT mean LB753 will be changed or nullified, it simply means the electorate gets an opportunity to vote at a later time whether the Unicameral represented their constituents wishes as it enacted LB 753. I have not signed a petition but I hope it is successful. It is a complex bill and I personally need time to understand the ramifications of the bill.

For over 60 years I have had leadership positions in local and state level Republican party organizations. I have chaired campaign committees for successful state and national candidates. And I have lobbied at the state and national level (unpaid and seldom successful).

If people asked why I worked for the Republican Party my response was, it’s evident that they needed help more than the Democrats.

All this being said, it may mean I should have some political acumen due to 60 years of participation

Or, it simply means I can’t hold a job very long.

I have heard that people are asked to not sign the petition because The citizens of Nebraska or Governor Pillen would never allow Public Schools to be underfunded. But our citizens have allowed our State to be the 49th worst state at funding our Public Schools. Only one state is worse than Nebraska at funding Public Schools. As for Pillen never letting Public Schools go underfunded, remember, Pete Ricketts spent more than $1,000,000. (that is over $1 Million) to elect Pillen. Ricketts disparaged Public Schools time after time. (I acknowledge Ricketts would occasionally use our Public Schools in photo opportunities.)

In 6+ decades of involvement I learned that political leopards rarely change their spots.

LB753 is a major change in direction. Due to the fact I’m an old man, I need time to absorb some of the complexities of this new law.

No one should be afraid to sign the petition that allows citizens to vote on this issue.

Dennis Richters

Utica