YORK — Speaker Joan Wells will present the program "Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail and Songs of the West" on Wednesday, Aug, 16 at Noon at the York Area Senior Center. This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and York County Aging Services as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.
