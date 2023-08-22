OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) alumni network is growing. More than 500 Mavericks will graduate this summer, including: 529 total Mavericks; 71 students graduating with honors; 1 student graduating with a perfect 4.0 Honors GPA; 293 undergraduate degree recipients; 197 Master’s degree recipients; 1 Educational Specialist degree recipient; 14 Doctoral degree recipients; 132 first-generation students (45% of undergraduate recipients); Students representing 18 countries and 28 U.S. states.

UNO graduates from the York area include: Jordan Lee Stevenson of Aurora, Bachelor of Science in Aviation, Magna Cum Laude; Makayla Elise Eberly of Aurora, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude; Maya R. Nachtigal of Aurora, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude; Jessie Johan Wemhoff of Clarks, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Ethan Reinsch of Geneva, BS in Management Information Systems, Magna Cum Laude, Certificate; Madison Maye Bonin of Geneva, Bachelor of Science in Communication, Summa Cum Laude; Josie Elizabeth Kresak of Milligan, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Lucia Raya-Kaup of Seward, Master of Public Administration; Mackynna Noelle Gross of Seward, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude Extra Muros; Nathan Douglas Andres of Sutton, Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity, Summa Cum Laude; Vincent Waller Harvey of York, Master of Music.