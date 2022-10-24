UNMC welcomed 1,273 new students in fall semester

The University of Nebraska Medical Center welcomed 1,273 new students this fall as they made a commitment to the health professions and began educational programs in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. Students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, allied health professions and graduate studies.
York area students include: Benjamin Mestl of Henderson, College of Pharmacy; Tanner Ourada of Geneva, College of Medicine; Trey Asher of Aurora, College of Dentistry, Dentistry Program; Kesean Mau of Sutton, College of Dentistry, Dentistry Program; Bailey Neville of York, College of Dentistry, Dentistry Program; Lauren Riley of York, College of Dentistry, Dentistry Program; Sydney Samson of McCool Junction, College of Dentistry, Dental Hygiene Lincoln Program; Jayce Vrbka of Shelby, College of Dentistry, Dental Hygiene Lincoln Program; McKenna Morris of Clarks, College of Nursing, College of Nursing Kearney Division; Halle Peters of Henderson, College of Nursing, College of Nursing Kearney Division; Emily Theis of Osceola, College of Nursing, College of Nursing Kearney Division; Ian Anderson of Polk, College of Nursing, College of Nursing Kearney Division; Kamrie Peterson of Polk, College of Nursing, College of Nursing Kearney Division; Sydney Kinnett of Utica, College of Nursing, College of Nursing Kearney Division; Andrea Saxer of York, College of Nursing, College of Nursing Kearney Division; Kate Bergen of Henderson, College of Nursing, Lincoln Division; Rhonda Souchek, College of Nursing, Lincoln Division; Emily Noyd of Stromsburg, College of Nursing, Omaha Division; Julie Schultz of Rising City, Graduate Studies; Samuel Lews of Seward, Graduate Studies; Avery Stillahn of Seward, Graduate Studies; Andrew Hills of York, Master of Public Health; Brooklyn Epp of Henderson, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Lukas Pohlmann of Aurora, Physical Therapy; Kyle Ott of Henderson, Physical Therapy; Alysa Biggs of Seward, Physical Therapy; Jorre Luther of Seward, Physical Therapy; Danielle Policky of Seward, Radiography; Aurora Junge of Utica, Radiography Kearney Campus.