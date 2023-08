Diplomas were conferred on more than 100 University of Nebraska Medical Center students on Aug. 11.

York area graduates included: Brooklyn Epp of Henderson, Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, College of Allied Health Professions; Emily Noyd of Stromsburg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, College of Nursing; Alyssa Wessling of Shelby, Master of Public Health, College of Public Health; Nathan Hatch of Aurora, Doctor of Philosophy, Graduate College.