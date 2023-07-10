The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2023 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
Students from the York area named to the dean’s list include: Danielle Policky of Seward, Radiography, College of Allied Health Professions; Kimberly Hallisey of York, Radiography, College of Allied Health Professions; Kate Bergen of Henderson, College of Nursing, Lincoln Division; Lauren Riley of York, Dental, College of Dentistry.