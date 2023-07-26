LINCOLN — With 91,000 expected to crowd into Memorial Stadium for a volleyball doubleheader Aug. 30, UNL called off in-person classes for the day.

Chancellor Rodney Bennett notified students, faculty and staff Wednesday that academic spaces on UNL’s campuses would be closed for Volleyball Day in Nebraska. The event next month features UNK taking on Wayne State at 4 p.m. in the first match then the Huskers facing Omaha at 7 p.m. in the nightcap.

“This will be a historic day for UNL,” Bennett wrote in a email. “It is an incredible opportunity to celebrate Nebraska’s rich volleyball tradition and to show the world how Husker Nation stands up in support of our student-athletes.”

The outdoor matches could draw the largest crowd to ever watch a women’s sporting event in the country and should shatter the volleyball attendance mark. The initial batch of tickets — 82,000 — available in April sold out in two days, causing NU to look at more seating and ticket options.

The current attendance record for college volleyball is 18,755 for the Nebraska-Wisconsin national title match in Columbus, Ohio, in 2021. Last season, the Badgers broke the record for a regular-season match when 16,833 packed into the Kohl Center, Wisconsin’s basketball arena.

The largest crowd to attend a women’s sporting event in the U.S. was 90,185 for the 1999 Women’s World Cup final between the U.S. and China at the Rose Bowl.

After the Husker-Maverick match, there is also a concert featuring country musician Scotty McCreery. Earlier this summer, the NU Board of Regents approved the sale of beer at the event.

With the scope of the day more on par with a Husker home football game, Bennett said any buildings not directly connected to the events in Memorial Stadium would be closed.

Though classes will not meet in person, students are asked to check for communications from their instructors about any assignments or “instructional continuity plans.”

The Nebraska Union, including the bookstore, will be open to the public, and as will the College of Law, College of Dentistry and University Health Center. UNL’s libraries will be accessible to the campus community and other academic buildings can be accessed with an NCard, UNL said.

UNL also told employees who will be working on campus and have a parking permit to reserve their space at no cost while additional parking spaces will be made available to the public for $10.