KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Wind Ensemble has announced its fall 2023 members and concert dates.
The 48-member group will perform 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and Nov. 30 in the Fine Arts Recital Hall on campus. Both concerts are free and open to the public.
Open to any UNK student, the Wind Ensemble is selected by competitive audition each year. The group performs on campus and across the region, including an annual spring tour. UNK Director of Bands Duane Bierman leads the Wind Ensemble.
UNK Wind Ensemble members include: Flute/Piccolo: Alliance – Courtney Cox; Cheyenne, Wyo. – Lana Novotny; Hastings – Breanna Groves; Gering – Alethia Henderson; Ravenna – Kaia Johnson; Wauneta – Ella O’Neil. Oboe: Blair – Gavin Phillips. Clarinet: Aichi, Japan – Erika Tsuji; Cheyenne, Wyo. – Emily Schwaiger; Columbus – Douglas Davidchik; Grand Island – Mali Xayarath; Gretna – Jamie Vaughn. Bass Clarinet: Hemingford – Kylie Mendiola-Ozuna; Omaha – Nolan Stewart. Alto Saxophone: Central City – Bailey Manhart; Columbus – Rebecca Hoffman; Kearney – Alana Zimbelman. Tenor Saxophone: Aurora – Tyler Miller; St. Helena – Elena Paltz. Baritone Saxophone: Kenesaw – Emma Schroeder. Bassoon: Grand Island – Michael Sambula-Monzalvo: North Platte – Hannah Sims. Horn: Broken Bow – Cameron Grafel; Kearney – Jacob Solomon; Ravenna – Samantha Bursaw; Scottsbluff – Jamisyn Howard. Trumpet: Beatrice – Abby Trantham; Grand Island – Abraham Lopez; Hartington – Sadie Uhing; Hastings – Mekenzie Miller; Kearney – Daniel McCarty; Kearney – Micah Feddersen; Ravenna – Ryan Johnson. Trombone: Kearney – Jacob Temme; Lincoln – Haley West; Omaha – Rahn Johnson; Wray, Colo. – Benjamin Prentice. Euphonium: Elm Creek – Chloe Harms. Tuba: Fremont – Daniel Shipley; Kearney – Avery Reitz; Mitchell – Zane Blomenkamp. String Bass: Kearney – Avery Reitz. Percussion: Alliance – Aiden Zaro; Columbus – Ryan Sims; Culbertson – Kassi Cooper; Hastings – Shannon Armstrong; Kearney – Jacob Obrecht; Loup City – Cameron Russell; Shelby – Connor Morrison.