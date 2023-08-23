KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 9 home football game against Northeastern State.

In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, the Pride of the Plains will perform Sept. 23 in the annual UNK Band Day Parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Kearney.

Other scheduled performances include the UNK Homecoming Parade on Sept. 30, Harvest of Harmony Parade on Oct. 7 in Grand Island and Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest on Oct. 21 at Kearney High School.

Show themes for the 2023 season include music from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Dark Side of Disney.”

The band is under the direction of Brian Alber. The drum line instructor and director of bands is Duane Bierman, and the color guard coordinator is Adrienne Rall. Drum majors are Sam Heitz of York and Emma Schroeder of Kenesaw.

Pride of the Plains 2023 Performance Schedule

Sept. 9, 7 p.m. – Loper Football vs. Northeastern State (Foster Field)

Sept. 16, Noon – Loper Football vs. Missouri Southern (Foster Field)

Sept. 23, 10 a.m. – Band Day Parade (Downtown Kearney)

Sept. 23, 1 p.m. – Exhibition, Bearcat Marching Festival (Kearney High School)

Sept. 30, 10 a.m. – UNK Homecoming Parade (Downtown Kearney)

Sept. 30, 2 p.m. – UNK Homecoming/Band Alumni Day and Loper Football vs. Washburn (Foster Field)

Oct. 7, TBD – Harvest of Harmony Parade (Grand Island)

Oct. 21, Noon – Loper Football vs. Missouri Western (Foster Field)

Oct. 21, TBD – Exhibition, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Contest (Kearney High School)

Nov. 4, Noon – Loper Football vs. Lincoln University (Foster Field)

Members of the 2023 UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band from the York area include: Kim Friesen of Aurora, Tyler Miller of Aurora, Kala Most of Tobias and Sam Heitz of York.