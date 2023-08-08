KEARNEY – Graduate and undergraduate degrees will be conferred for 210 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises 10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 11) at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Candidates for degrees are listed below in three groups: graduates from Nebraska, graduates from across the United States and international graduates.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

Graduates from the York area include: Rachelle Reimers of Clarks, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences; Alisha Vavra of Gresham, Bachelor of Music, Music Education, Honorable Mention; Jacey Klassen of Hampton, Bachelor of Science, Family Science; Aundrea Morner of McCool Junction, Master of Science in Education, STEM Education; Richard Eber of Seward, Master of Arts, History; Tanner Kuhn of Shelby, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; MaKayla Kessler of Sutton, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Cum Laude; Matthew Jensen of Utica, Bachelor of Science, Physics; Logan Johansen of Utica, Master of Arts in Education, Spanish Education; Madison Mogee of Utica, Bachelor of Science, Organizational & Relational Communication; Alexander Kaiser of York, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education.