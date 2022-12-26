 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK announces dean’s list for 2022 fall semester

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

Students from the York area named to the dean’s list include: Kimberly Friesen of Aurora; Hailey Hanneman of Aurora; Jarrett Havens of Aurora; Kennedy Krejdl of Aurora; Alexia Snyder of Aurora; Alex Peters of Aurora; Bri Heckenlively of Aurora; Clayton Wendt of Aurora; Halle Nachtigal of Aurora; Kyla Carlson of Aurora; Kylie Mersch of Aurora; Marcedes Hernandez of Aurora, Olivia Lawless of Aurora, Sydney Perez of Aurora; Trevor Dvorak of Aurora; Tyler Miller of Aurora; Reiden Fowler of Beaver Crossing; Josie McCormick of Bradshaw; Rachelle Reimers of Clarks; Ashley J Miller of Exeter; Caden Pearson of Friend; Cortney Kenney of Friend; Garrett Nichols of Geneva; Hunter Verhage of Geneva; Sydney Siebert of Grafton; Daylee Dey of Gresham; Alisha Vavra of Gresham; Ally Miller of Gresham; Emma Stump of Hampton; Olivia Casper of Henderson; Rhianna Wilhelm of Henderson; Jonah Gress of Hordville; Luke Stuckey of McCool Junction; Zarina Flaherty of McCool Junction; Olivia Drozd of Osceola; Tanner Wood of Polk; Allysen Gross of Seward; Meghan Meyer of Seward; Samuel Schroeder of Seward; Faith Boyd of Seward; Myka Smith of Seward; Nick Vavricek of Shelby; Laine SaBell of Stromsburg; Cody Barritt of Sutton; Braden Peterworth of Sutton; Ashby Stevens of Sutton; Ben Andres of Sutton; MaKayla Brooks of Sutton; Lance Haberman of Utica; Halle Kinnett of Utica; Heath Haberman of Utica; Cori Combs of York; Melanie Driewer of York; Jacob Howe of York; Alexis Linder of York; Emily Nunnenkamp of York; Kiley Rathjen of York; Regan Sikes of York, Emma Ziemba of York; Ashley Schulz of York; Brynn Hirschfeld of York; Dean Erdkamp of York; Emma Nolan of York; Gloria Acosta of York; Natalie Rockenbach of York; Sam Heitz of York; Tristan Poellot of York.

