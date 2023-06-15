Issues like housing costs, child care, pay and medical care are making it harder for the U.S. military to find and keep people who want to serve in the armed forces, said Rep. Don Bacon, who is a military veteran.

Now the Nebraska Republican is the chair of a new House Armed Services Committee panel charged with finding ways of improving the quality of life for military service members.

Bacon and the panel’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, announced the formal launch of the Quality of Life Panel at a press briefing Wednesday in Washington D.C.

“If we can’t get the right quality of life, we’re not going to be able to recruit and retain (service members),” Bacon said.

The panel was Bacon’s idea, and he had urged incoming committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R–Ala., to create it after Republicans captured a narrow House majority in the November elections. Rogers announced the panel’s formation in January, with Bacon as chairman.

This week, the other members of the committee were announced, including Houlahan, an Air Force veteran who also grew up in a military family.

Bacon said the panel will operate like a congressional committee, except that it will be limited to the current term of Congress. He and Houlahan said they hope to hold hearings at least twice a month — likely including some at military bases around the country — and produce a report in the spring of 2025.

“We don’t want this to be a perfunctory or titular group,” Houlahan said.

In April, Bacon met with officers and enlisted airmen at Offutt Air Force Base to hear about their quality-of-life concerns. What bothered them most was the cost and quality of housing. At the time, Bacon called it a “very candid discussion.”

“The housing issue was very loud and clear,” he said.

During a similar period of military personnel shortages in the early 2000s, Congress boosted military housing allowances to cover 100% of the cost of housing.

But the support level was cut to 95% a few years ago. The figure has been further eroded because of inflation, leaving some military families struggling to make ends meet.

“I think we had this in a pretty good spot 15 years ago,” Bacon said. “It doesn’t make sense to cut the housing allowance.”

Houlahan said the lack of affordable child care played a major role in her personal decision to separate from the military. She left active duty in 1991 and the Air Force Reserve in 2004.

“I think we haven’t made any progress since then,” she said.

Some of her other top issues: boosting mental health services for the growing number of women in the military and improving the transition to civilian life when people leave the armed forces.

“It’s not just (important) when you’re in uniform, but also after,” she said.

Bacon said he hopes the panel will offer specific proposals that can be included in next year’s Defense Department authorization bill, and perhaps for the following year as well.

“I assume this is going to take a couple of years to get done,” he said.

While much of the work in the House has been hamstrung by partisanship, he is confident he and Houlahan — who have worked together as part of the House’s For Country Caucus, made up of military veterans — can get their proposals made into law.

“This isn’t Republican or Democratic issues,” he said. “It’s bipartisan.”