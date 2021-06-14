Tyler Neville a York News-Times All-Area candidate

Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete competes in three sports during the high school season.
MCCOOL JUNCTION - While the football team was winning a state championship at the six-man level, McCool Junction senior Tyler Neville was leading the cross country team on the same course in Class D in 2020.
Neville also competed in both basketball and track and field. He capped his final year with a Class D state title in the 800.
Neville brought a level of consistency to all three sports he competed in and excelled at every level each season in all three.
In the spring he ran a time of 2:01.36 in his 800 run at state and wrapped the gold around his neck as he finished three seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, Johnson Chishiba of Osmond.
He also placed fourth in the 3200 with a time of 10:16.71 and in the 1600 meters ran fifth with a clocking of 4:42.48. He had the best time during the year in Class D in both the 1600 (4:34.65) and the 800 with a time of 2:01.18. His clocking of 10:16.71 in the 3200 was fifth best.
From the track to the hills of cross country he led the Mustangs to an overall team finish of seventh place at state. Neville was 10th overall in Class D with a time of 17:28.98.
He won the McCool Junction Invite at Camp Kateri in October and in the district meet at Kateri he finished second to state champion Payton Davis of Aquinas.
He never finished out of the top 10 and added another runner-up effort at the Thayer Central Invite.
He took third at both the UNK Invite and the Superior Invite and fourth place at the first Mustang Invite in August.
Sandwiched in between the two running seasons he also helped the Mustangs to a successful season on the court.
Neville averaged right at 16 points per game, while shooting 56% from the field. He connected on 44 3-point shots and his 74% free throw shooting percentage was the best on the team.
“Tyler is still very capable of shooting from the outside, however his game improved when he attacked off the dribble,” said Mustang head basketball coach Jarrod Weiss. “He was very accepting of the role he had and did it to the best of his abilities.”
Neville was a second team All-Crossroads Conference selection; York News-Times All-Area and both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star recognized his efforts with honorable mention picks in both newspapers.