Tyler Neville a York News-Times All-Area candidate

Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete competes in three sports during the high school season.

MCCOOL JUNCTION - While the football team was winning a state championship at the six-man level, McCool Junction senior Tyler Neville was leading the cross country team on the same course in Class D in 2020.

Neville also competed in both basketball and track and field. He capped his final year with a Class D state title in the 800.

Neville brought a level of consistency to all three sports he competed in and excelled at every level each season in all three.

In the spring he ran a time of 2:01.36 in his 800 run at state and wrapped the gold around his neck as he finished three seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, Johnson Chishiba of Osmond.