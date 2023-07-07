COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event here Friday to loud cheers from a crowd heavy with Nebraskans.

The event, which was billed as "remarks," rather than a rally, drew more than 1,000 people to the Mid-America Center, enough to overflow the room.

Several people watched through the open doors as Trump fired up the audience with a wide-ranging speech. His talk ranged from the achievements of his term in office to making fun of his opponents, along with warnings about the decline of America.

"We are approaching the most important battle of our lives," he said, adding later: "If we don't win this election, we won't have a country."

Trump, who lost his 2020 bid for re-election, is campaigning to return to office at a time when he faces both federal and state indictments. Despite his legal issues, he is leading the Republican field at this early stage of the presidential race.

If elected, Trump promised he would drive out the globalists, Marxists, Communists and the "sick political class", as well as "rout the fake news media" and "drain the swamp once and for all." He also said he would "expel warmongers" from the government.

"Their reign will be over and America will be a free nation once again," he said, as the crowd cheered and one person called out, "save us."

At several points, Trump made common cause with his listeners, talking about when "we" become the 47th president and arguing that the charges filed against him are part of an attack on his supporters.

"They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away yours. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you," he said. "They're not after me, they're after you and I just happen to be standing in the way,"

But Trump also claimed that he has been indicted because he is leading in the polls. He is facing 37 federal charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents and 34 state charges in New York for allegedly falsifying business records in connection to payoffs made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The former president has a commanding lead over the other candidates seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024, setting up a potential rematch between him and President Joe Biden.

Among the promises that drew large cheers from Friday's crowd were pledges to cut funding for any school pushing "critical race theory," keep men out of women's sports and ban transgender surgery for minors. He also promised to clamp down on immigration, close the borders and settle the war between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours of being sworn in.

Trump spent the first part of his speech focusing on agricultural issues, including announcing a Farmers for Trump coalition in Iowa. He contrasted his record on ethanol, trade and regulations with that of former Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, claiming that his GOP opponent "despises ethanol" and would be a "globalist sell-out" and "in the pocket of big donors."

"I'm proud to be the most pro-farmer president you've ever had," he said.

He spoke following an agriculture policy panel discussion that featured Matt Whitaker, an Iowa native who was acting attorney general for three months under Trump, and Justin Schultz, a staffer with the national Renewable Fuels Association.

The event is part of the Trump campaign's week-long celebration of Independence Day, which began with a rally in Pickens, South Carolina, on Saturday and smaller events in that state and in New Hampshire.

Along with Iowa, those states lead off the Republican primary and caucus calendar for 2024. Iowa will be the first state decided, with a caucus on Jan. 15. The Nebraska primary, on May 14, is near the end of the line.

Steady rain leading up to the event put a damper on the Nebraska Freedom Coalition's plans to hold a tailgate outside of the arena, but didn't stop hundreds of people from standing in line to enter.

Among those who attended was Bryan Beckham of Bellevue, who signed up as a volunteer along with his wife. He said it was his first Trump event, although he has been active in the Sarpy County Republican Party.

"We couldn't pass this up," he said.

Attending the event was a dream fulfilled for Liza Lucas, who made the trip from The Villages in Florida for her first chance to see Trump in person. She said she and her husband searched online for an event and made a spur-of-the-moment decision to head to Iowa.

Bette Schmidt of Carter Lake, Iowa, has been to other events. She said she switched from nonpartisan to Republican so she could participate in the Iowa caucuses.

"Trump's the man who saved our country," she said. "We lost it for the last three years but we'll get it back."

Trump has made previous campaign stops in Iowa since announcing his campaign on Nov. 15 last year. He cancelled a May 13 rally in Des Moines because of tornado threats.

Trump faces more than a dozen other declared candidates for the GOP nomination. Of those, Politico ranked four as favorites or contenders, although none has come close to Trump in the polls. The four include DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence spent Independence Day in Iowa. The following day, he faced questions from a voter about his role in certifying the election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

The voter asked if he had second thoughts about refusing to go along with Trump's contention that he could have rejected some states' votes and changed the election outcome. Pence responded that Trump was wrong that day about his authority and "he's still wrong."