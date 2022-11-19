Trini is one of the favorites at the shelter. She is a lover and loves attention. She just has one... View on PetFinder
Trini
Related to this story
Most Popular
YORK – A Grand Jury has convened in the matter of determining any criminal conduct in the death of a York man who commandeered a York County S…
Bob Devaney's first season in 1962 brought an upset over Michigan and pulled Nebraska out of rock bottom. Sixty years later, the new Husker coach will have to do the same, writes Tom Shatel.
York News-Times
A third loss this season dropped the Nebraska volleyball team to No. 6 in the new AVCA poll released on Monday.
Ed Mundt says that he always had a thing for cars while growing up in Polk. He’s taken that “thing” and parlayed it into a full-time business …
YORK – A man accused of fourth offense driving under the influence has taken a plea agreement that allowed him to plead no contest to third of…
Nebraska-Wisconsin could be nicknamed the "Audition Bowl" with two interim coaches squaring off, but who wants it more? Nebraska fans are at a whole other level of need, writes Tom Shatel.
YORK – Sentencing has been set for Michael J. Uphoff, Jr., 43, of Stromsburg, who has been convicted of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
OMAHA — Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Sidney Marker, 28, of Seward, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court in …
'On the chunky side' — Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds
For now, the Nebraska mountain lion is living in an enclosure originally built to house leopards confiscated from a meth lab.