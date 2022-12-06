 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trick roping program to be presented at Utica Senior Center

UTICA – Speaker Joan Wells will present a program called, “Trick Roping On The Wild West Shows” on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m., at the Utica Senior Center.

This presentation is being made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Utica Community Senior Center as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

This is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the HN Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation. 

