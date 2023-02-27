YORK – A trial has been set for late spring, in York County District Court, for Hunter Henry, 28, of Omaha, who was allegedly found in possession of cocaine during a traffic stop in York County.

Henry has pleaded not guilty to the charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of more than one pound of marijuana, both Class 4 felonies that carry a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, upon conviction.

According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty when he saw a vehicle with a defective headlight on Interstate 80 near the Bradshaw exit. The vehicle, driven by Henry, was stopped. The trooper said in the affidavit filed with the court he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After Henry told the trooper there was marijuana in the console, a probable cause search was conducted.

During the search, troopers allegedly found 133 grams of THC wax, 426 grams of THC gummies, 6.6 ounces of raw marijuana, 45 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 1.4 grams of cocaine, three glass bongs, five glass pipes, two trays, one scooping stick, one grinder, one torch and two lights.

Court documents indicate Henry admitted that the white powdery substance in the center console was cocaine. It is also alleged he admitted that all the materials belonged to him.