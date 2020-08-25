Fun Club Chit Chat - COVID-19 prevents annual Brownville trip

The Fun Club has made an annual trip to Brownville for over thirty years. In the past, travelers have enjoyed visiting this southeastern Nebraska community. We did not make the trip this year because COVID-19 is still hanging around.
People have always loved the evening dinner cruise on the "Spirit of Brownville." Travelers have discovered that cruising down the Missouri River in the old-fashioned paddlewheeler is both relaxing and fun.
The Fun Club travelers have also enjoyed the shows at the Brownville Village Theatre. This year, due to COVID-19, the theatre is dark and their performance season has been cancelled.
It's not difficult to find plenty of other fun activities in this historic village. There are many historic homes in Brownville and every one of them has a story to tell. There's a winery, an arboretum, unique shops and interesting museums.
We have always included a narrated motorcoach tour which helps our travelers learn more about one of the most fascinating times in Nebraska history. Because we were unable to schedule the annual trip this year, I thought I might use this space to tell you why Brownville is so important.
The Missouri River
Let's take a step back in time when the Missouri River served as a major mode of transportation and it was also a natural boundary between the East and the unsettled West.
The Kansas-Nebraska Act made it possible for settlers to fulfill their dream of moving westward. All they needed was a "jumping off" point along the river. That became possible when Richard Brown and his family crossed the river in their canoe in 1854 and established Brownville which became one of the most exciting boom towns in the country.
The Missouri River at that time was a dangerous and unpredictable river, unlike the channel it is today. Brown built a flat-bottom ferry to accommodate the rush of overland settlers wanting to go west. Scores of other settlers came via steamboats which made regular trips from St. Louis.
The Nebraska Territory
Publicity played a big role in the rapid growth of both Brownville and the Nebraska Territory. It is here that we meet Robert Furnas, one of the most influential men in the westward movement. With printing experience in tow, he came to Brownville to become editor of the town's first newspaper.
Through his well-read editorials, Furnas let his Eastern readers know that Brownville was full of economic opportunity and was certain to become a city of greatness. In very quick order Brownville had six ferry boats, several lumber mills and flour mills, an ice house, a number of brick factories and a flourishing downtown business district.
Furnas also established a hugely successful nursery and orchard business in Brownville, he founded the Nebraska Farmer publication and he later served as Nebraska's governor.
Also stimulating the westward movement was the Homestead Act of 1862 which gave settlers the promise of free land. At that time Brownville had the only U.S. Land Office in the area, so settlers had to go there to file their claim and buy needed supplies.
Like a dream come true, Brownville became the most promising town in the Midwest. So what happened? Ironically, transportation changed. The railroad, which bypassed Brownville, became the new mode of travel and thereby eliminated the need for riverboats.
Brownville today
Today the once bustling town of Brownville is home to around 150 people, most of whom seem intensely committed to preserving the town's history. Fun Club travelers have always appreciated their efforts and it's so unfortunate we were not able to include this unique village in our travels this year.
