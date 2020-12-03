York wrestlers get off to good start in Seward

“Kaden Lyons had to wrestle a really strong kid and he wrestled him tough,” Mauler said.

Ivey, the Lyons brothers and Cotton are all seniors, as is Kaleb Eliker, a state qualifier who didn’t get to wrestle at 126 on Thursday because it was one of Seward’s five open weights.

As Mauler said, it’s a talented team to work with.

“It’s such a solid group. The big thing is, if we can keep them together and keep them hungry,” he said. “They have so much potential and I really want them to reach it. They need to find a way to reach it together as a team rather than as individuals. Even though wrestling is an individual sport, it’s also got a big team atmosphere, so once those guys find out how to work together as a team it’ll be pretty special.”

Mauler had a couple young guys step up in the dual, including Collingham and Seth Erickson, two freshmen that were getting their first-ever taste of varsity action.

Collingham, wrestling at 220, pinned Dustin Hurley in 5:06 while Erickson, at 170, fought junior Mason Bisbee well but ultimately lost via pin in 2:56.