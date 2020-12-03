York wrestlers get off to good start in Seward

SEWARD — It was a good start to the 2020-21 wrestling season on Thursday as the York Dukes traveled to Seward to take on the Bluejays in a dual.
York picked up a 57-24 win and got pins from Thomas Ivey at 132 pounds, Kobe Lyons at 160, Chase Cotton at 195 and Morgan Collingham at 220.
Getting a win in his first action as the Dukes’ head coach felt great, Brett Mauler said after the dual. But the first-year head coach was more thankful that his guys were even able to compete at all.
“I wasn’t nervous or anything tonight, I honestly was just worried if we were ever going to wrestle this year,” he said. “I was more thankful than anything that this day finally came.”
The senior leaders on the team did their jobs Thursday. It’s a really solid group to work with, one of the best in Class B.
Ivey earned his pin over Xander Foulk in 2 minutes, 53 seconds while Lyons pinned Boone Duncan in 1:48. Lyons, the 170-pound runner-up from last season’s Class B state tournament, made the switch to 160 this season.
Lyons’ brother, Kaden, battling at 182, drew a tough opponent in Nolan Hill. But Kaden came out on top in physical match which he won 5-2. Cotton didn’t waste much time getting rid of Hunter Novacek and got his win in 1:46.
“Kaden Lyons had to wrestle a really strong kid and he wrestled him tough,” Mauler said.
Ivey, the Lyons brothers and Cotton are all seniors, as is Kaleb Eliker, a state qualifier who didn’t get to wrestle at 126 on Thursday because it was one of Seward’s five open weights.
As Mauler said, it’s a talented team to work with.
“It’s such a solid group. The big thing is, if we can keep them together and keep them hungry,” he said. “They have so much potential and I really want them to reach it. They need to find a way to reach it together as a team rather than as individuals. Even though wrestling is an individual sport, it’s also got a big team atmosphere, so once those guys find out how to work together as a team it’ll be pretty special.”
Mauler had a couple young guys step up in the dual, including Collingham and Seth Erickson, two freshmen that were getting their first-ever taste of varsity action.
Collingham, wrestling at 220, pinned Dustin Hurley in 5:06 while Erickson, at 170, fought junior Mason Bisbee well but ultimately lost via pin in 2:56.
“He’s come a long ways. He’s going to be a really key piece to the team this year, and he got a good win over an upperclassmen,” Mauler said of Collingham. “And even though Seth wound up losing, he was wrestling a kid who was a state qualifier last year and he did a lot of nice things. He got an escape off the bottom and had a nice ankle pick. I’m really excited about him.”
