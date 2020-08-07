There are some weeks during the year when we have to put a lot of miles on our cars covering the area sports teams.
Since last March I have traveled around 800 miles which is about 2,500 miles less than I would have traveled had the sports scene not been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Going into the fall season, which officially started for one area team last week and the rest this coming Monday, I can safely say that my tire buying probably earned a 1-year reprieve. However when one purchase can be put on the back burner, another one has to be made because of some unfortunate incident.
My two-year old grandson decided one night that he would get out his new fishing pole and practice his casting in the front room.
Now we all just kind of sat there and watched him as he struggled to get the hang of the things and had more fishing line rapped around him than he had going out forward.
The only thing that was attached to his line for weight was a plastic fish which seemed harmful enough right.
Oh were we wrong.
He was bound and determined to get the hang of things and in my not so infinite wisdom I continued to show patience, untangle him and help him figure things out. I didn’t see what was coming next.
The first time he actually casted out the line successfully it only went 10-feet, but that sudden success only wetted his appetite for more.
He rolled up the line, put the pole behind his head and reared back like he was Aroldis Chapman firing a fastball for the New York Yankees.
The plastic fish shot out of the end of the line and crashed into the 65-inch TV screen causing it to crack and that was that. The crack occurred in the upper left-hand corner so you can still watch the TV, just has bright white lines in the corner of the screen.
I was waiting for my wife to say I told you so,- but she didn’t say a word, maybe because we were all getting a good laugh watching him try to master the new skill.
In the end however we didn’t get the last laugh.
Fall Sports
This Monday all the fall sports teams will be getting started on their pre-season practices gearing up for the 2020 season.
Going into the year there are still a lot of questions as to if we can get through the season without having to be shut down by COVID-19 cases.
I am going in with a positive outlook and look forward to getting to work on our fall sports previews and getting back out on the road taking team pictures and grabbing some practice photos from around the area.
That’s all I have for now.
This weekend is the Cornerstone Tennis Tournament and on Saturday night the Figure Eight Derby at the York County Fair.
Hope you all have a good weekend and if you have to travel- be safe.
