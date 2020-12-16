Battle of the Huskies goes to Shelby-Rising City

SHELBY - The host Shelby-Rising City Huskies recorded their first win of the season Tuesday night with a 38-30 win over the Heartland Huskies of the Southern Nebraska Conference.

The hosts took a 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended their cushion to 22-16 at the half.

Shelby-Rising City did not score in the third quarter and Heartland chipped away with eight points and went to the final eight minutes nursing a 24-22 lead.

Shelby-Rising City responded with a 16-6 fourth quarter run and went on to the eight point win.

No stats for either team were available.

Heartland (1-4) who is playing six of their first seven games away from their home gym will be at Thayer Central on Friday night and at McCool Junction on Saturday as they close out the pre-holiday part of their schedule.

Heartland is not competing at a Holiday Tournament this year.

Heartland (1-4) 4 12 8 6- 30

Shelby-RC (1-3) 9 13 0 16- 38