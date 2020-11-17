Social media: Kilgore library continues popular online story hour

The bags are available to any child, whether they “attend” the story time or not. “They can come to the library in person and get them any time [the library is open],” Carol said. Materials already in the library’s stash of leftovers and the talents of employees are used to put the popular bags together. “We use a lot of things we already have,” Carol explained. The next bag will contain a balloon-centric activity to complement the week’s story: “Balloons Over Broadway” by Melissa Sweet. It tells the story of Tony Sarg, who created the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade helium balloon characters.

The most recent story hour featured the books “You Are Small” and “Don’t Eat Your Classmates” (a Golden Sower Award nominee).

Sing-alongs and a word of the week are also incorporated in to the couple’s production (which, Carol said, sometimes has a few “bloopers”). A few songs were selected to help teach kids the importance of staying safe in the era of COVID-19, including a hand-washing song and a masked super hero.