‘Keep going.’ Veterans organization to benefit from walk

Gene Curtis knew he needed to do something – coronavirus be damned.
In the days leading up to Veteran’s Day – and possibly then some – Curtis has been walking in support of the Hunter H.D. Hogan Foundation, which helps veterans’ organizations in need and offers scholarships for students involved in rodeo.
“They usually do about two dozen fundraisers but have only been able to do two. This is a way for us to do another fundraiser for them and hopefully raise a little extra money that’s needed,” Curtis said.
Between his work as station manager for KTMX 104.9 Max Country, Curtis has been walking 12-15 miles a day, 4-5 hours at a time, between Grand Island Airport and Lincoln Municipal Airport, to raise money and awareness for the foundation. The sites were selected for their ties to the National Guard and Air National Guard, respectively. The trek will have Curtis logging just under 100 miles.
Curtis credited the idea to country music star Grainger Smith, who did his own walk in Texas sporting combat boots. “I asked him a few years ago if he’d mind if I took the idea, and he said, no problem,” Curtis said. Curtis originally planned to wear boots, but medical issues kept him in running shoes. Instead, he has been toting a ruck pack with about 50 pounds of weight added. “I thought it was a way to draw attention to a great cause – to wave the flag and say, hey, we’re trying to help,” he said.
Curtis said the novel coronavirus has made his life less busy than usual, making Veterans Day 2020 the right time to embark on his long walk. “It’s kind of been in the works for a couple of years, but the timing just hasn’t worked out.”
The Hunter H.D. Hogan Foundation’s namesake was a young man from the area, who gave up a wealth of rodeo scholarships to enlist in the Marines. Hogan wanted to serve his country – rodeo could wait. Two weeks before Hogan was to return home to his family, he was killed in Afghanistan.
The Foundation’s scholarship fund grants awards to high school seniors continuing their education and their love for rodeo – much like Hogan had wanted to. The other facet of the organization serves those who have served their country. Profits from select events are split among approved Veteran-supporting nonprofits.
That’s where Curtis and his long walk come in.
“At the end we’ll tally it up and hopefully we can raise some money. We have no idea if people donate [until the end],” Curtis said. “I would be flipping cartwheels in the street if we raised a thousand dollars.”
As Curtis’ feet hammer the hard pavement, two American flags waving from his ruck pack, passers-by have recognized his efforts. “We’re getting a lot of support – people honking and waving as they drive by,” Curtis said. “This year I just wanted to get some awareness out there.”
Curtis has several family ties to the military, and years ago considered joining himself. “I wanted to join the Army when I was younger. It’s one of those deals where I wonder, ‘what if?’”
He finds himself wondering “what if” during his walks – what if you were a military family, and suffered the ultimate loss?
“When you’re thinking about quitting you think of families who have lost everything. I’m out there going, ‘Oh, my poor feet.’ When you start to feel sorry for yourself it’s like, your feet will be OK. Keep going,” Curtis said.
There will be little fanfare when the walk is completed, due to the coronavirus, Curtis said. Eventually, there will be a check presentation. “We’ll shake hands, say congratulations and start planning for next year.”
