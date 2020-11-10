‘Keep going.’ Veterans organization to benefit from walk

Gene Curtis knew he needed to do something – coronavirus be damned.

In the days leading up to Veteran’s Day – and possibly then some – Curtis has been walking in support of the Hunter H.D. Hogan Foundation, which helps veterans’ organizations in need and offers scholarships for students involved in rodeo.

“They usually do about two dozen fundraisers but have only been able to do two. This is a way for us to do another fundraiser for them and hopefully raise a little extra money that’s needed,” Curtis said.

Between his work as station manager for KTMX 104.9 Max Country, Curtis has been walking 12-15 miles a day, 4-5 hours at a time, between Grand Island Airport and Lincoln Municipal Airport, to raise money and awareness for the foundation. The sites were selected for their ties to the National Guard and Air National Guard, respectively. The trek will have Curtis logging just under 100 miles.