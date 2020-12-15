YPS Board has last meeting of 2020

A report was given on the transportation committee’s recent tour of the transportation department’s facilities, including the mechanics’ shop and storage. Replacing some of the district’s large SUVs with minivans is being considered. One reason given was more efficient gas mileage on minivans. The Suburbans used by the district are also seeing some wear and tear, said YPS Transportation Director Troy Rowe. “About every one of those Suburbans is over 200,000 miles,” he said. Board President Matt Holthe said the entire fleet receives a lot of use. “They’re meant to be driven – country roads, snow, ice – we’ve been running them a long time,” Holthe said. Rowe said the entire fleet’s heavy use is monitored closely. “Everything is needing inspection,” he said. “We wouldn’t send out anything that hadn’t been [inspected].”