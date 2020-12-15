YPS Board has last meeting of 2020

The York Public School Board of Education convened Monday, December 15 in regular session – the last regular meeting of 2020.
A report was given on the transportation committee’s recent tour of the transportation department’s facilities, including the mechanics’ shop and storage. Replacing some of the district’s large SUVs with minivans is being considered. One reason given was more efficient gas mileage on minivans. The Suburbans used by the district are also seeing some wear and tear, said YPS Transportation Director Troy Rowe. “About every one of those Suburbans is over 200,000 miles,” he said. Board President Matt Holthe said the entire fleet receives a lot of use. “They’re meant to be driven – country roads, snow, ice – we’ve been running them a long time,” Holthe said. Rowe said the entire fleet’s heavy use is monitored closely. “Everything is needing inspection,” he said. “We wouldn’t send out anything that hadn’t been [inspected].”
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew reported on the district’s COVID-19 status. At the time of the meeting, Bartholomew reported fewer than 40 students were quarantined district-wide and nine positive cases. “It’s going to vary as we make our way through this,” Bartholomew said, adding: “We’re not worried about any spread within the classroom.” He credited the district’s families for helping COVID-19 numbers within the district decrease. “I think our families are doing a really good job of being cautious with children at home,” Bartholomew said.
The district is anticipating coronavirus vaccinations, Bartholomew said, thought the timeline is unclear. “We do know our schools can be vaccination stations,” he said. This would allow employees to be vaccinated at their respective campuses. He said that as of late, educators were included in CDC’s vaccination prioritization phase 1B. December 1 the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) released a classification schedule of vaccination groups, health care workers and long-term residents being in phase 1A. Subsequent recommendations are still being finalized; however, states are not bound to ACIP recommendations, according to KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), a nonprofit health policy analysis and polling organization.
Resignations and retirement announcements were those of Title I teacher Cheryl Gardner and first grade teacher Becky Niewedde.
Monday’s meeting also marked longtime YPS Board of Education member Jean Vincent’s last meeting on the board. “Jean has always been synonymous with York Public Schools,” Holthe said. “I really appreciate your perspective from your teaching background and involvement with the school,” Holthe said to Vincent. “No matter who has been on it [the board], we have always been a cohesive board,” Vincent said.
Vincent’s spot will be filled by Brien Alley who was elected to the board November. He will begin his tenure in January.
The next regularly-scheduled meeting of the YPS Board of Education is slated for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 2021, at the YPS District Office.
