The smell of grilled turkey sandwiches wafted through the York County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, as kids cooked up a storm during York Parks & Rec’s Baker’s Dozen/Creative Cookin' kids’ workshop.
During the 4-day program, participants grades 2-5 learned the ins and outs of cooking. On Monday’s menu was a grilled turkey sandwich, complete with a condiment the kids made themselves.
Baker’s Dozen/Creative Cookin' is one of several kids’ summer activities “cooked up” by York Parks & Rec. Other upcoming activities kids can look forward to include Kooky Carnival at the Family Aquatic Center and Tot Time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.