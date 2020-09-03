County budget passes with same levy as last year

YORK – The county’s operating budget increased this year (due to the highway allocation bonds that were approved for road and bridge work), but the tax levy will stay the same.
The York County Commissioners have approved the county’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
A public hearing was held, in order to take questions and hear comments from county taxpayers. Only one person from the general public was in attendance and addressed the board.
York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier (who also sits on the county’s budget committee) said he wanted to thank everyone who sat on that committee this year and helped with the formulation of the budget – York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo, York County Clerk Kelly Turner, Commissioner Bill Bamesberger and Jill Clay from Contryman Associates (the firm that helps the county with budgets and audits).
It was noted that the operating budget this year is $14.2 million higher than it was last year. In 2019, it was $28.4 million. This year, it is $42.7 million. The commissioners again recognized that this was mostly due to the highway allocation bonds.
There was also an increase in spending for required software purchases for the sheriff’s department, Clay noted.
But it was also recognized that the property tax request only went up by $108,545 and the tax levy will stay at .22 per $100 valuation.
The county’s valuation increased from $3,382,228,988 to $3,397,475,815.
Obermier said the county’s department heads and elected officials “did a really great job holding the line.”
“I think it is fantastic that we were able to stay with the same levy as last year, even with the increase in the bond fund.”
“The staff does a tremendous, conservative job with spending money,” Obermier said. “We have a budget here in which we nitpicked a few items. We did pull out quite a bit in expenses throughout the course of the process.”
Clay said $227,000 in reductions were made, across all funds, as they worked through the budget process.
It was noted that line items labeled as sinking funds were eliminated “because we don’t need sinking funds, there’s no reason in putting taxpayers’ money into a sinking fund if it’s not going to be used.”
As a result, the only sinking fund that exists in the county’s budget is that for the appraisal fund that is built up over a couple of years and then used.
They also noted that the balance in the county’s inheritance fund is now up to $5.3 million.
“Really, the big thing in this budget, this year, is the highway allocation bonds,” Obermier said. “That is where the big change was in this budget.”
The board members said they appreciate the fact that the valuation was up slightly this year, “thanks to ag land holding steady and there has been some new construction.”
The county’s valuation went up about $15 million.
Regarding the road/bridge budget, budgeted for gravel and royalty, for the new fiscal year, was $650,000, the same amount budgeted for the last fiscal year.
In the last fiscal year, the county budgeted $250,000 for rock and spent $600,000. The amount for rock budgeted in the new budget is $450,000 as that was the estimation of what will be required in the new year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!