County budget passes with same levy as last year

YORK – The county’s operating budget increased this year (due to the highway allocation bonds that were approved for road and bridge work), but the tax levy will stay the same.

The York County Commissioners have approved the county’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

A public hearing was held, in order to take questions and hear comments from county taxpayers. Only one person from the general public was in attendance and addressed the board.

York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier (who also sits on the county’s budget committee) said he wanted to thank everyone who sat on that committee this year and helped with the formulation of the budget – York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo, York County Clerk Kelly Turner, Commissioner Bill Bamesberger and Jill Clay from Contryman Associates (the firm that helps the county with budgets and audits).

It was noted that the operating budget this year is $14.2 million higher than it was last year. In 2019, it was $28.4 million. This year, it is $42.7 million. The commissioners again recognized that this was mostly due to the highway allocation bonds.

There was also an increase in spending for required software purchases for the sheriff’s department, Clay noted.

But it was also recognized that the property tax request only went up by $108,545 and the tax levy will stay at .22 per $100 valuation.

The county’s valuation increased from $3,382,228,988 to $3,397,475,815.

Obermier said the county’s department heads and elected officials “did a really great job holding the line.”