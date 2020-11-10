YPS Foundation event approaching

York Public Schools Foundation Friends of the Foundation and York High School Hall of Fame Recognition Event will be held at 6 p.m., Friday Nov. 20 at the York Country Club.
The rarely-bestowed Distinguished Friend Award recipient will be announced at the event – only the second to be bestowed since the honor was established. In 2018 Dr. Harold Nordlund (YHS Class of 1945) was the first to receive the Distinguished Friend Award. The Foundation is very selective in who is honored, said Jean Vincent, York Public Schools Foundation Treasurer. “It’s something we don’t want to do every year,” she said. “I’m looking forward to it.” COVID-19 precautions will result in a smaller gathering, Vincent said. “That doesn’t make the contributions of the Friend any less.” The latest recipient will remain a secret until announced at the ceremony November 20.
Recently-announced DHM gathering requirements are not foreseen to affect the event, organizers said. “We are following all restrictions,” Vincent said, adding: “We felt we should carry on with the event.”
Guests will be spread out in the Country Club’s dining room, and appetizers will be plated. Attendees are asked to sit with family members when possible, and wear masks when not eating. “It will look a little different,” said YHS Principal Jason Heitz. “But it will still work.”
York High School Hall of Fame honorees Chad Bohling (YHS Class of 1990) and Stan Meradith (YHS Class of 1969) will be inducted. Bohling will be unable to attend, but will share his thoughts on the honor – and his time at YHS – in a video presentation. According to Vincent, he is the youngest inductee into the Hall of Fame thus far. Accomplished alum and co-inductee Meradith will speak at the event in-person. The two honorees will also speak to YHS seniors earlier in the day, something Heitz said is an important component to the YHS Hall of Fame. “They are great examples of YHS graduates,” he said.
Since its inception in 2010, the YHS Hall of Fame has recognized outstanding YHS alum who have represented the school in their successes – including in business, medicine, education, politics, social programs and philanthropy. Last year’s inductees were Celeste Napier (YHS Class of 1973) and Sam Hall (YHS Class of 1956).
Established in 2007, the York Public Schools Foundation has supported a wide variety of projects -- thanks to donations by individuals, local businesses and organizations, alumni groups and outside grants. The Foundation offers YPS classroom grants, and aims to enhance the learning experiences of YPS students. “We enjoy being able to give money to our teachers,” Vincent said. “To me that’s the focus of the Foundation.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!