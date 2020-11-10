YPS Foundation event approaching

York High School Hall of Fame honorees Chad Bohling (YHS Class of 1990) and Stan Meradith (YHS Class of 1969) will be inducted. Bohling will be unable to attend, but will share his thoughts on the honor – and his time at YHS – in a video presentation. According to Vincent, he is the youngest inductee into the Hall of Fame thus far. Accomplished alum and co-inductee Meradith will speak at the event in-person. The two honorees will also speak to YHS seniors earlier in the day, something Heitz said is an important component to the YHS Hall of Fame. “They are great examples of YHS graduates,” he said.