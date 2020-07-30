Fillmore Central’s new superintendent, Josh Cumpston, has been hard at work with the team of Fillmore Central Public Schools developing a coronavirus-era back-to-school plan, all while getting to know his new community.
Cumpston hails from Lexington, and graduated from Hastings College. His first job was in Hastings, but has also taught and/or served as administrator at Blue Hill, Nebraska Christian and Silver Lake. Cumpston said Silver Lake’s student body makeup – while smaller – is somewhat similar to that of Fillmore Central. “It is similar in the fact that you have different communities in one school,” he said. Fillmore Central occupies three buildings in two different towns (Geneva and Fairmont), and Cumpston said he wasn’t to frequent all campuses and communities in general – which can be a challenge to school administrators (superintendents in particular). “Sometimes you have to be more interactive to get to know students,” Cumpston said. “Educators want to make a difference.”
Making a difference takes on a whole new meaning during the pandemic, as school officials like Cumpston try to navigate the uncharted waters of the novel coronavirus. Fillmore Central faculty and staff have been meeting frequently, and the school is also working with their local health department and Fillmore County Hospital. “We’re really trying to focus on what is going on here,” he said, noting that not all communities will operate under the same circumstances.
“Our plans are subject to change based on new information as we get closer to school and throughout the year,” Cumpston said. For now, coronavirus-friendly amenities are being added to the school like extra picnic tables (to aid in social distancing) and touchless hand sanitizer stations. The current plan, which is fluid, Cumpston said, includes mask requirements for staff, and those utilizing Fillmore Central’s transportation. As of late, students will also be required to wear masks, but can opt out.
Cumpston said while he is new to the community, he is already excited to get the school year rolling. “We’ve found a lot of positive strengths in the district already.”
