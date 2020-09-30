Recharge Lake, a local gem for wildlife enthusiasts, has a long history

Over a five-year period, the NRD team measured the inflow and outflow of water from the lake and the basins and their impact on groundwater. They also used the lake to study agrochemical runoff impacts on groundwater quality, and whether or not water collected in the lake could be remediated for chemicals (such as atrazine) and re-injected into the groundwater supply.

Turnbull recalled that the lake had higher rates of groundwater recharge in the beginning of the study, but as silt washed in from the more than 8,000 acres that drain to the location, the lake bottom eventually sealed more, slowing the rate of recharge. This was of benefit for the water quality issue, as the sediment on the lake bottom acted like a filter, preventing much of the collected atrazine from entering the groundwater supply.

Water quality remains a concern as sediments from within the watershed continue to travel into Recharge Lake. The NRD is currently devoting resources to address water quality in Recharge Lake by working with landowners in the watershed area. This group of key stakeholders are collaborating on best management practices to prevent additional sediments from entering the lake in the future.