York Chamber’s Sip & Stroll has another successful year

YORK – Over 300 people took up York Area Chamber of Commerce’s invitation to “swirl, smell, sip, repeat” at the Chamber’s annual Sip & Stroll.

Thirty businesses participated, offering the hundreds of ticket holders plenty of places to sample drinks, nosh on snacks and shop local. McCormick’s Heating and Air, for example, offered Moscato wine, Fireball shots and Oktoberfest beer. (All Sip & Stroll participants had to be 21 or older.) McCormick’s – like many other businesses -- had plenty of snacks, too. McCormick’s offerings were fall-themed, including mini cupcakes and cookies, dips and crackers.

The Chamber handed out special shopping bags upon sip & strollers’ Chamber office check-in, with goodies like event-customized decorated commemorative beverage glasses. Maps and other information offered participants guidance.

The Chamber made a few changes to this year’s event, due to the novel coronavirus. There were eight different strolling business groupings, and groups of strollers were kept together while monitoring how many were in each party. “We felt it wouldn’t be good to send people into businesses at the same time,” said Madonna Mogul, York Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “We’ve been using the guidelines and recommendations,” Mogul said of the Four Corners Health Department-approved event.