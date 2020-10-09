York Chamber’s Sip & Stroll has another successful year

YORK – Over 300 people took up York Area Chamber of Commerce’s invitation to “swirl, smell, sip, repeat” at the Chamber’s annual Sip & Stroll.
Thirty businesses participated, offering the hundreds of ticket holders plenty of places to sample drinks, nosh on snacks and shop local. McCormick’s Heating and Air, for example, offered Moscato wine, Fireball shots and Oktoberfest beer. (All Sip & Stroll participants had to be 21 or older.) McCormick’s – like many other businesses -- had plenty of snacks, too. McCormick’s offerings were fall-themed, including mini cupcakes and cookies, dips and crackers.
The Chamber handed out special shopping bags upon sip & strollers’ Chamber office check-in, with goodies like event-customized decorated commemorative beverage glasses. Maps and other information offered participants guidance.
The Chamber made a few changes to this year’s event, due to the novel coronavirus. There were eight different strolling business groupings, and groups of strollers were kept together while monitoring how many were in each party. “We felt it wouldn’t be good to send people into businesses at the same time,” said Madonna Mogul, York Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “We’ve been using the guidelines and recommendations,” Mogul said of the Four Corners Health Department-approved event.
Adjustments like limiting the number of sippers and strollers per group was a good thing – and not only because it was a safer option. “When we were picking up at the end of the night, businesses said it definitely had a different feel, but they felt they had more time with customers,” Mogul said. Jen Arndt of McCormick’s Heating and Air said she agreed. “We had a really good turnout,” she said. “The Sip & Stroll worked better than last year. The flow was better.”
Many participating businesses reaped plenty of patronage from the event. At McCormick’s, some visitors took the opportunity to schedule service calls and “peace of mind” agreements, Arndt said. Retail businesses and other Sip & Stroll stops also gained some new customers.
The Chamber carefully planned to make traveling between stops as convenient as possible – and safe, considering alcoholic beverage consumption. Penner’s Tire and Auto offered part of the transportation, taking participants to and from routes and outlying participating businesses. Business-to-business transportation worked to many outlying businesses’ advantage. “We got a lot more traffic due to that,” Arndt said. York County Transportation was on hand to offer the sippers free rides home, but Mogul said participants were responsible and this year no rides home were necessary. “It’s always good to have responsible options,” Mogul said.
The responsible coronavirus changes and suggestions had yet another positive effect – something that is center to Sip & Stroll, besides helping York’s local businesses promote their goods and services. “People didn’t feel crowded and rushed,” Mogul noted. “It was truly a relaxed atmosphere.”
YNT asks: Do you think Sip & Stroll should be held twice a year or remain an annual event?
Arndt said Sip & Stroll is an event McCormick’s looks forward to each year. “It’s fun for the community, to mingle and talk to people,” Arndt said. “Sometimes I wish they did this twice a year.” Mogul said it the Chamber has strived to make sure their events move forward, coronavirus or not. “It’s been important for us to try to not cancel anything if at all possible,” she said. “Our [Chamber] board has been really supportive of us moving forward.” If Sip & Stroll 2020 is any indication, the community has been, too.
