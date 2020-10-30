YCHC ‘Zoom’ing into action

YORK – Over a dozen York community leaders convened virtually Friday to start developing the York County Health Coalition’s “soft” reboot.

Joining the participants and YCHC Director Jake Owens was Tonya Beckenhauer of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. Beckenhauer facilitated discussion about how attendees can help fuel relationships addressing systemic social problems and other needs of the community. Inclusion, engagement and collaboration, along with assessing YCHC’s service area’s resources and performance, we major themes of the Zoom meeting – the first of a series looking at what has worked for the coalition, and determine what to do to function better.

There is no cookie-cutter solution to implement change stemming from organizations, Beckenhauer said. “[Social problems] can’t be solved by simply replicating another successful program,” she said. Effective change doesn’t necessarily come from the top-down, either, she added. “It’s really important to have those who have been involved with or received services to have input as well.”