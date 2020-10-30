YCHC ‘Zoom’ing into action

YORK – Over a dozen York community leaders convened virtually Friday to start developing the York County Health Coalition’s “soft” reboot.
Joining the participants and YCHC Director Jake Owens was Tonya Beckenhauer of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. Beckenhauer facilitated discussion about how attendees can help fuel relationships addressing systemic social problems and other needs of the community. Inclusion, engagement and collaboration, along with assessing YCHC’s service area’s resources and performance, we major themes of the Zoom meeting – the first of a series looking at what has worked for the coalition, and determine what to do to function better.
There is no cookie-cutter solution to implement change stemming from organizations, Beckenhauer said. “[Social problems] can’t be solved by simply replicating another successful program,” she said. Effective change doesn’t necessarily come from the top-down, either, she added. “It’s really important to have those who have been involved with or received services to have input as well.”
Meeting participants highlighted the already active role faith-based organizations and other nonprofits, elected officials and businesses are already making efforts to create change in York county. Getting more people involved – including youth – were emphasized in one of the breakout sessions. The group aims to create a “shared vision” for the community, facilitated by the development of community-wide “shared measurements,” which, Beckenhauer said, would give consistency and understanding across resources to identify needs and methods. Isolation of services can be a detriment, Beckenhauer said. Building community-wide trust and accountability across “all layers” and “cross-pollination” between subcommittees are essential to effectively serving a community. “Collaboration doesn’t happen just because you come together,” she told those virtually attending, adding: “Team building is an ongoing agenda.”
It was noted not many know exactly who or what the York County Health Coalition is – an ongoing team effort “one-stop shop” open to anyone needing assistance. For example, Owens noted, there are still monetary resources available for COVID-19 relief, sweeping a wide swath of needs and demographics.
York County Health Coalition – which is not solely based on health in the traditional sense, but “community health” – has an advantage being autonomous, therefore not having preference towards or ties to one particular group or resource. “Any facet of a community can offer services,” Owens said, whether it be a business offering volunteers or a nonprofit providing aid. “The collective impact is on how you work together,” Beckenhauer said, citing accountability as one important trait.
The coalition keeping its proverbial fingers on York’s pulse is essential to recognizing and recommending community needs and resources, Owens said. “It’s easy to forget to pay attention.”
Owens and the rest of the coalition encourage community members to participate – the best way to find that “pulse.” Those interested in contributing to the York County Health Coalition are welcome – not to mention those looking for assistance themselves – to reach out to YCHC. “When you change who is at the table, the table changes itself,” Beckenhauer said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!