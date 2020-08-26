 Skip to main content
Walk-off three-run homer gives Central City win over Polk County
Walk-off three-run homer gives Central City win over Polk County

Slammers drop to 2-2, will compete in Boone Central triangular on Thursday

The Polk County Slammers

The Polk County Slammers softball team, shown here at last weekend’s Freeman tournament in Lincoln, traveled to Central City on Tuesday night but left with a 9-7 loss.

 News-Times file photo

CENTRAL CITY – The Polk County Slammers gave the Central City Bison all they could handle Tuesday night in Class C softball action. But a walk-off three-run home run from Sioux Falls softball commit Taryn Wagner in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled Central City to a come-from-behind 9-7 win.

The loss drops Polk County to 2-2 while the Bison improve to 1-3. The Slammers will compete in the Boone Central (0-1) triangular along with Schuyler (0-5) on Thursday.

Wagner belted two homers in the game, her first of which, a two-run shot, gave Central City a 4-1 lead in the second inning. She went 3 for 5 at the plate with five RBIs.

After a scoreless second, Polk County’s offense found its groove and scored two in the third and four in the fourth to take a 7-6 advantage.

Central City outhit Polk County 13-8. The Slammers were led at the plate by juniors Josi Noble and Sadie Sunday. Noble had a triple and finished with two RBIs, same as Sunday.

Junior pitcher Christina Rystrom struck out four batters against two walks.

