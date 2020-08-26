Walk-off three-run homer gives Central City win over Polk County

CENTRAL CITY – The Polk County Slammers gave the Central City Bison all they could handle Tuesday night in Class C softball action. But a walk-off three-run home run from Sioux Falls softball commit Taryn Wagner in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled Central City to a come-from-behind 9-7 win.
The loss drops Polk County to 2-2 while the Bison improve to 1-3. The Slammers will compete in the Boone Central (0-1) triangular along with Schuyler (0-5) on Thursday.
Wagner belted two homers in the game, her first of which, a two-run shot, gave Central City a 4-1 lead in the second inning. She went 3 for 5 at the plate with five RBIs.
After a scoreless second, Polk County’s offense found its groove and scored two in the third and four in the fourth to take a 7-6 advantage.
Central City outhit Polk County 13-8. The Slammers were led at the plate by juniors Josi Noble and Sadie Sunday. Noble had a triple and finished with two RBIs, same as Sunday.
Junior pitcher Christina Rystrom struck out four batters against two walks.
