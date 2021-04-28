Tom White Invite boys competitive at McCool Junction

MCCOOL JUNCTION - Success for the McCool Junction Mustangs on the track this season has been a result of being able to score points in nearly every event.

On Monday the Mustangs hosted the 12-team Tom White Invite and McCool Junction scored in 14 of the 17 events on its way to the 162.5 to 92 win over second place Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles.

In third place almost 100 points back was Blue Hill with 73, fourth went to Giltner with 44 and rounding out the top five was Red Cloud with 42.

Hampton picked up just two points and finished in 11th place.

Of McCool’s points, 48 came in just two races as 1-2-3 finishes in both the 1600 and 3200 alone produced enough points to finish in fourth place.

In the 1600, breaking the tape first was Jacob Brugger (5:05.15), then came Tyler Neville (5:05.31) and in third was Anton Tachynskyi (5:09.55).

In the 3200, Neville was first to the tape (11:57.07) then came Jacob Brugger (12:01.38) and Luke Brugger in third with a time of 12:143.83.

Winner of two events was senior Owen McDonald in the 100 and in the 400 with a time of 54.08.