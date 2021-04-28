Tom White Invite boys competitive at McCool Junction

MCCOOL JUNCTION - Success for the McCool Junction Mustangs on the track this season has been a result of being able to score points in nearly every event.
On Monday the Mustangs hosted the 12-team Tom White Invite and McCool Junction scored in 14 of the 17 events on its way to the 162.5 to 92 win over second place Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles.
In third place almost 100 points back was Blue Hill with 73, fourth went to Giltner with 44 and rounding out the top five was Red Cloud with 42.
Hampton picked up just two points and finished in 11th place.
Of McCool’s points, 48 came in just two races as 1-2-3 finishes in both the 1600 and 3200 alone produced enough points to finish in fourth place.
In the 1600, breaking the tape first was Jacob Brugger (5:05.15), then came Tyler Neville (5:05.31) and in third was Anton Tachynskyi (5:09.55).
In the 3200, Neville was first to the tape (11:57.07) then came Jacob Brugger (12:01.38) and Luke Brugger in third with a time of 12:143.83.
Winner of two events was senior Owen McDonald in the 100 and in the 400 with a time of 54.08.
In the throws, Kaden Kirkpatrick won the shot put (50-6) and the discus with his top toss of the season at 148-8.
The Mustangs won the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.97 and took second place in both the 4x400 (4:00.84) and the 4x800 with a time of 9:34.69.
Relay runner names were not available.
Taking second in the pole vault was Tyler Neville with a jump of 12-6; Trenton Neville was second in the 800 (2:18.03) and Ryland Garretson was clocked at 23.60 to finish second in the 200.
Hampton’s points all came in one race as Eli Arndt was clocked at 12:24.46 in the 3200 for second place.
On Saturday the Crossroads Conference will hold its annual championships in Osceola with start time scheduled for 9 a.m. Teams involved from the York News-Times coverage area include; Cross County, Exeter-Milligan, Hampton, High Plains, McCool Junction and Nebraska Lutheran.
Boys Team Scoring - 1.McCool Junction 162.5; 2.Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 92; 3.Blue Hill 73’ 4.Giltner 44; 5.Red Cloud 42; 6.Deshler 40; 7.Meridian 32.5; 8.Heartland Lutheran 18; 9.Dorchester 12; 10.Friend 7; 11.Hampton 2; 12.MCJ JV 1.