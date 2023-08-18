TOBIAS — Tobias Fun Day will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19. Events will kick off with breakfast, sponsored by the Meridian Cheerleaders, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. along with a Car Show from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and the trophy presentation at 12 p.m. A Fireman's Road Rally will be held with line up beginning at 1 p.m. and departure at 12 p.m.