YORK – The Prom royalty candidates for York High School have been announced.
YORK -- BginUSA has selected the City of York as the location for their next data mining complex. BginUSA expects the project to be an $8 mill…
Zachary Paulison, who turned 22 Wednesday, was released from the hospital and booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of motor vehicle homicide-DUI and one count of motor vehicle homicide, death of an unborn child.
The student signed a letter of intent in February and earned a scholarship. Then a community member created an online petition about a month ago centering on the student-athlete; 4,000-plus have signed.
YORK – Hunter Nebe, 19, of rural York County, has been officially charged with two felonies – intentional child abuse and operating a motor ve…
The owner of a Nigerian dwarf goat found herself handling the rare birth of quintuplets this spring.
On Friday, April 1, the YPS Foundation held its annual fundraiser at the Cornerstone Event Center at the York Fairgrounds. It was a reverse dr…
YORK COUNTY – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found 222 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco.
YORK – A number of smaller towns in the area have ordinances that allow the use of all-terrain and utility-type vehicles to be driven in their…
