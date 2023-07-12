Thousands of Nebraskans may have an income tax refund waiting for them to claim from the 2019 tax year, and time is running out to do so.

The Internal Revenue Service recently estimated that there are nearly 1.5 million taxpayers across the U.S. with unclaimed 2019 tax refunds, including about 7,800 in Nebraska.

Those Nebraska residents are collectively owed an estimated $7,745,600, or about $893 per person, but they have to act fast if they want to collect the money.

The vast majority of those people haven't gotten a refund because they have yet to file a tax return for that year.

"Time is running out for people owed a tax refund in 2019," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a recent news release. "The final window closes on July 17 for taxpayers who didn't file a tax return for 2019 to claim their refund. The IRS continues to urge people who may have overlooked filing during the pandemic to act quickly before they lose their final chance to claim a potentially substantial refund."

Those needing to file a 2019 return can find current and prior-year tax forms (such as the tax year 2019 Forms 1040 and 1040-SR) and instructions online on www.irs.gov at the Forms, Instructions and Publications page or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676).

The IRS cautions that 2019 refunds could be held back for anyone who has not yet filed a 2020 or 2021 tax return.

In addition, the refund will be applied to any amounts still owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or past-due federal debts, such as student loans.