Thomas W. Shellington Feb 14, 2023 45 min ago

Thomas W. ShellingtonDied February 13, 2023Thomas W. Shellington, 87, of York, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 in Lincoln. Services are pending with Metz Mortuary of York.