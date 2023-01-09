KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Rockhurst University has announced the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. Lexi Theis of Geneva has been named to the dean’s list. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Theis named to Rockhurst University Fall 2022 Dean's List
