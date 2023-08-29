YORK — The NDOT Highway Safety Office and Four Corners Health Department will host "The Tall Cop… Says Stop! High in Plain Sight' featuring guest speaker Jermaine Galloway 'The Tall Cop' on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Holthus Convention Center in York. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the event taking place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This is a free event but registration is required. Register at www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
'The Tall Cop' in York Sept. 1
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Q: My second husband, Miguel, and I are divorced, and I am getting married again. Although we never had kids together, he is the only father f…
Breckan Schluter and Mikey Bartu combined for 308 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns as EMF opened the season with a statement win, upse…
On Saturday morning, the York Fusion softball program will induct 10 members into its inaugural Hall of Fame class.
Seth Carter didn’t even know where York, Nebraska was before he headed this way in 2018 to work for Black Hills Energy. He now says he doesn’…
Rebecca L. Kohtz, age 64 of O’Neill, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in Grand Island. She was born on November 4, 1958 to Donald and Lorraine (O…