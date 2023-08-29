YORK — The NDOT Highway Safety Office and Four Corners Health Department will host "The Tall Cop… Says Stop! High in Plain Sight' featuring guest speaker Jermaine Galloway 'The Tall Cop' on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Holthus Convention Center in York. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the event taking place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This is a free event but registration is required. Register at www.fourcorners.ne.gov.