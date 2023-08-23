SEWARD -- It is most appropriate that during National Suicide Awareness Month, the Community of Seward will be hosting a special “Teen Suicide Awareness” Program/Panel at the Seward Civic Center on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Seward Civic Center’s Langworthy Auditorium at 7 pm. The event is free and open to the public and sponsored by the GFWC Seward Woman’s Club and the Seward High FCCLA.

The program will feature a panel, with members who have all had encounters with the issue of teen suicide and suicide in general. Panelists include Mental Health Counselor – Jonathan Metschke – a mental health counselor with Metschke Counseling in Seward, Anna Downing-Mother of a teenager who lost his life to suicide, and Dr. David Miers, PhD of Lincoln, who is the Senior Director of Behavioral Health at Bryan Health in Lincoln, Nebraska (who is a Seward High graduate). Julya Metschke, SHS Senior, representing the SHS FCCLA will be the evening’s host.

The evening will feature information to assist students in observation of others that might be considering suicide-what to watch for and how to talk to students with suicidal issues. Panelists will also share stories on their experiences with suicide situations and offer ways to help. Students will be allowed to ask questions to the panel, following the presentation.

Refreshments will be served following the presentation, hosted by the GFWC Seward Womans Club.

Printed materials on the subject of Suicide and help lines will be available in the lobby following the program. The SHS FCCLA has posted special Teen Suicide Awareness information at Seward High and has a special Teen Suicide Awareness display at the Seward High Media Center during the month of September, promoting specifically the Suicide Hotline phone number-call 988 – the Suicide Crisis and Lifeline phone number –in 24 languages!

The program is free, open to the public and the committee welcomes area youth of the greater Seward area and their parents and guardians, with the hopes that this program might attract church youth groups and area Godparent Groups to serve as their program for that week. The program should be about one hour + in length.

For more information contact Julya Metschke-SHS FCCLA at julya.methschke@sewardschools.org or Anna Downing-GFWC Seward Womans Club at anna.downing@westrock.com