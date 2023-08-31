SEWARD — It is most appropriate that during National Suicide Awareness Month, the Community of Seward will be hosting a special “Teen Suicide Awareness Program/Panel at the Seward Civic Center on Wednesday, September 27th at the Seward Civic Center’s Langworthy Auditorium at 7:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public and sponsored by the GFWC Seward Woman’s Club and the Seward High FCCLA.

The program will feature a panel, with members who have all had encounters with the issue of teen suicide and suicide in general. Panelists include Mental Health Counselor – Jonathan Metschke – a mental health counselor with Metschke Counseling in Seward, Anna Downing-Mother of a teenager who lost his life to suicide, and Dr. David Miers, PhD of Lincoln, who is the Senior Director of Behavioral Health at Bryan Health in Lincoln, Nebraska (who is a Seward High graduate). Julya Metschke, SHS Senior, representing the SHS FCCLA will be the evening’s host.

The evening will feature information to assist students in observation of others that might be considering suicide-what to watch for and how to talk to students with suicidal issues. Panelists will also share stories on their experiences with suicide situations and offer ways to help. Students will be allowed to ask questions to the panel, following the presentation.

Refreshments will be served following the presentation, hosted by the GFWC Seward Womans Club.