TECUMSEH — A Tecumseh, Nebraska, woman was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday in Johnson County District Court after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide and two other felonies.

Chelsy Kress, 36, admitted to causing the death of Logan Ascheman, 22, of Tecumseh on March 16 while driving recklessly. A judge ordered her to serve three years for motor vehicle homicide and three to four years for failure to stop and render aid with the sentences to be served one after the other.

Kress was also ordered to serve two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance with that sentence to be served same time as the previous two sentencings. According to the sentencing order, Kress will be eligible for parole after serving 3½ years.

She will be credited with 145 days served while waiting for trial. Following her release from prison, Kress must serve three years of probation.

Deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in south-central Nebraska responded to a call from Kress about 2:30 a.m. March 17. According to an affidavit, Kress called the Sheriff’s Office to say that “she believed she hit someone with her vehicle.”

A deputy went to the area of First Street and the railroad tracks in Tecumseh and located Ascheman, who was deceased. The deputy then went to Kress’ home and found damage to her vehicle “consistent with striking a pedestrian.”

Investigators said surveillance video shows Kress traveling northbound on First Street about 10 p.m. on March 16. Kress, they said, struck Ascheman with her vehicle and left the area without stopping to render aid.

Kress then returned home and did not contact law enforcement for 4½ hours after the incident, authorities say.