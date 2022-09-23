Oh Tater you are so adorable with your sky blue eyes and loving personality. He was found when someone witnessed... View on PetFinder
Tater
Two people died in a head-on collision near Osceola early Friday morning, the Polk County sheriff said.
YORK – The York Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a very large amount of meat from a semi-trailer at the York interchange.
YORK – A 30-year-old York woman has been sentenced to probation in a case where she was charged after threatening to commit homicide.
Same business. Same location. Same family. Seventy-five years. There are not too many businesses that all those phrases apply to. Hurlbut’s, I…
YORK – James Lyon, 33, of York, has been given a 2-5-year prison sentence for a variety of felonies in two separate cases.
YORK – Mark Wermuth Sr., 47, of Waco, has been charged in two separate cases with counts of assault, having illegal weapons and possessing met…
The victim told police the 29-year-old had punched, strangled and kicked her repeatedly over the course of four hours as he confined her in their apartment.
YORK – Property owners in the York School District have received bright pink postcards in the mail informing them of an upcoming hearing regar…
A skydiving accident reportedly killed one and injured another Thursday afternoon at the Crete Municipal Airport.
“She’s out for right now. I don’t know,” Nebraska coach John Cook said about Nicklin Hames, who had to leave the Stanford match due to injury.