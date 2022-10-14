T-Wolves earn 3-0 sweep over East Butler in home match

EXETER – In their final tune-up before heading to York over the weekend for the Crossroads Conference volleyball tournament, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves swept past the East Butler Tigers by the final scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-14.

Exeter-Milligan will head into their first round matchup with Giltner on Saturday in the main gym at York High School with a record of 16-8.

The Timberwolves pounded 37 kills on 92 attacks on Thursday night as junior Savana Krupicka led EM with 15 on 25 of 27 swings.

Freshman Kaydence Haase and junior Malorie Staskal each added seven kills.

The Timberwolf serve game was also strong as they recoded 11 aces with five of those from freshman Kiley Oldehoeft and Staskal added three blocks.

On defense senior Jozie Kanode and Krupicka each had eight digs and sophomore Lily Jeffries had 18 set assists and Kanode 16.