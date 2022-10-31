Susan Scavo

Susan Elizabeth Scavo was born in Torrington, Conn. on December 23, 1932, to G. Homer and Susan Emma (Chase) Lane, the fifth child. Susan passed away Saturday October 29, 2022, at the York General Hearthstone at the age of 89.

As a young girl, Susan graduated with the class of 1950 from Torrington High School and furthered her education by receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College in 1954. Susan then attended Hartford Seminary Foundation and received her Masters Degree in May of 1956.

On May 24, 1956, she was united in marriage to John Edwin Scavo in Hartford, and to this union a son, Steven, and two daughters, Paula and Carol were born. They made their home in Vermont, Conn. and Massachusetts before moving to Lincoln in 1974. They later moved to Friend in 1986.

Susan worked as a licensed mental health professional throughout her career, including 22 years with the Community Mental Health Center of Lancaster County.

Susan was an active member of the United Church of Christ of Friend and served the church in many capacities. In 1993 she received the “Honored Lay Woman of the Year” award from the United Church of Christ. She also was a member of the Friend Rotary Club and held professional memberships in the International Society For The Study of Disassociation (ISSD), and the American Mental Health Counselors Association. When Susan found time, she loved to bowl, swim, walk, read, and has knitted many sweaters, stuffed toys, and afghans for her family. Susan also enjoyed traveling with her husband Jack.

Susan is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Paula and Terry Markuson of Omaha and Carol and David Piper of Hugoton, Kan.; son, Steven Scavo of York; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John “Jack”; foster, daughter Stefica Ellis; brother and sister-in-law, George and Charlotte Lane; sisters and brother-in-laws, Charlotte and Ed Mack, Cynthia and John Ellis and brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Robert C and Rev. Fidelia Lane and daughter-in-law, Brenda Scavo.

Services will be held Friday November 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Friend.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 2 to 6 p.m. with family greeting at the Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Friend.

Private family inurnment at Andrew Cemetery, Friend.

In leu of flowers memorials may be designated to the family for future designation.