YORK — The special "All Together Now Summer Reading Program" Finale will be held on Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m. and the library will be hosting Edgerton Explorit Center. This year at the end of the program party, we are going to turn over kindness power to the young readers. They will get to decide what we can buy to enhance the library experience.
Summer Reading Program Finale
