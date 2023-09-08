YORK — Sujo John was 81 floors high in the World Trade Center when the planes hit on September 11.

He saw "death written on every face" when the South Tower imploded in front of him. "For the first time in my life, I was confronted by my mortality," he said." A Bible verse popped into his head: Romans 10:13, "Whoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved."

Learn more about Sujo John's heroic journey and realization that there is more to life than materialism. A motivational speaker, he now shares his story of hope and resilience with audiences worldwide.

Sujo is also the founder of YouCanFreeUs, an international human rights organization fighting modern slavery worldwide through advocacy, rescue, and rehabilitation.

John will speak in York on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at New Heights Church, 1522 S. Grant Avenue. He'll speak again at York University's Campbell Center at 6:30 p.m. at E. 10th and Mayhew Avenue. The community is invited to both events.