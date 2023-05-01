SEWARD -- On April 24th, Concordia University, Nebraska hosted the 12th annual academic research symposium. A total of 58 students gave 28 poster and 37 oral presentations. Students presented on a wide variety of topics, from migration patterns of snow geese to a summary of a science fiction novel.
Students from the York area presenting included: Hannah Callahan of York; Owen Dawson of Seward; Jonathan Landrey of Seward; Wyatt Loga of Bee; Benjamin Moll of Seward; Victoria Perry of Shelby; Psalm Richters of Utica and Malia Rolf of Seward.